Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.75% of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC boosted its position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Tcwp LLC now owns 39,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 19,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 20,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BYLD traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.91. The stock had a trading volume of 979 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,114. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.91. iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.02 and a 1 year high of $22.81.

iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (BYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that tracks a broad index of debt securities optimized for yield and mean variance. BYLD was launched on Apr 22, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.