Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Sells 542 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,202.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $92,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock traded up $2.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.12. 207,886 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.57. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $81.37 and a 52-week high of $113.60.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

