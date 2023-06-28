Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.13

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 1.13 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

Eli Lilly and Company has raised its dividend payment by an average of 15.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Eli Lilly and Company has a payout ratio of 37.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Eli Lilly and Company to earn $12.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.5%.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $464.87. 1,049,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,104,174. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $296.32 and a 12 month high of $468.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $429.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $375.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim cut their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total value of $70,112,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,543,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,071,008,458.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total value of $70,112,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,543,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,071,008,458.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,279,783 shares of company stock worth $510,549,964 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440,731 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,436 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $445,944,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,311,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.