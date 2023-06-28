Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.13

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 1.13 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.
Eli Lilly and Company has raised its dividend payment by an average of 15.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Eli Lilly and Company has a payout ratio of 37.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Eli Lilly and Company to earn $12.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.5%.
Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $464.87. 1,049,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,104,174. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $296.32 and a 12 month high of $468.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $429.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $375.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim cut their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.90.
Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company
In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total value of $70,112,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,543,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,071,008,458.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total value of $70,112,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,543,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,071,008,458.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,279,783 shares of company stock worth $510,549,964 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440,731 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,436 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $445,944,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,311,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.
About Eli Lilly and Company
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
