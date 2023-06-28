Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Godsey & Gibb Inc.

Godsey & Gibb Inc. cut its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.49, for a total transaction of $73,602,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,866,977,066.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.49, for a total transaction of $73,602,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,333,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,866,977,066.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,163.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,279,783 shares of company stock valued at $510,549,964 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.1 %

LLY traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $465.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,098,342. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $441.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.87, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $429.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $375.18. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $296.32 and a 52-week high of $468.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $430.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $485.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $437.90.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

