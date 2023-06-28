Ellenbecker Investment Group Buys New Shares in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Ellenbecker Investment Group purchased a new position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $177.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.58. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.07 and a 52 week high of $183.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. Marriott International had a return on equity of 272.54% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 24.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MAR. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Marriott International from $168.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut Marriott International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.69.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total value of $101,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,421.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $101,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,421.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Fang Roe sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total transaction of $271,695.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,510.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,096,526. 12.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marriott International Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.