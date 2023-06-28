Elliott Opportunity II (NYSE:EOCW) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.40

Shares of Elliott Opportunity II Corp. (NYSE:EOCW – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.40 and last traded at $10.37, with a volume of 211 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.36.

Elliott Opportunity II Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.31 and its 200 day moving average is $10.21.

Get Elliott Opportunity II alerts:

Institutional Trading of Elliott Opportunity II

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Elliott Opportunity II by 639.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,473,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,834,000 after buying an additional 3,868,840 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP acquired a new position in shares of Elliott Opportunity II during the 1st quarter worth $18,090,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Elliott Opportunity II by 212.1% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 1,765,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elliott Opportunity II during the 4th quarter worth $5,342,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Elliott Opportunity II during the 1st quarter worth $4,994,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

About Elliott Opportunity II

Elliott Opportunity II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets in the technology sector. Elliott Opportunity II Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Elliott Opportunity II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elliott Opportunity II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.