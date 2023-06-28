Elm Partners Management LLC Has $74.91 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Elm Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,633 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 7.9% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $74,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $216.29. 1,479,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,949,674. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.91. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $221.42. The firm has a market cap of $298.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

