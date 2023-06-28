Elm Partners Management LLC Increases Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Elm Partners Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 65.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,918 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF accounts for 0.4% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $3,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,464,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,529 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,607,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,816,000 after acquiring an additional 130,661 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 104,825.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,540,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,495,000 after acquiring an additional 10,530,730 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,528,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,164,000 after acquiring an additional 16,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,645,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,499,000 after acquiring an additional 40,652 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IUSV traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,340. The stock has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.05 and a fifty-two week high of $78.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.56.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.2769 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

