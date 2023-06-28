Elm Partners Management LLC Purchases 10,757 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Elm Partners Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,757 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF comprises 1.1% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $10,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 10,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VNQI traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.97. 21,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,385. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.72 and its 200-day moving average is $40.91. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $36.02 and a 1 year high of $46.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

