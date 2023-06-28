Elm Partners Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Elm Partners Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) by 71.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 493,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,244,955 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up 3.0% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Elm Partners Management LLC owned 0.14% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $28,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.80. 657,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,404,618. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.29. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.31 and a 52 week high of $59.10.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.1523 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

