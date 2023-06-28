Elm Partners Management LLC Takes Position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Elm Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 331.9% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.93. 39,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 870,398. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.25 and a fifty-two week high of $46.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.13.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

