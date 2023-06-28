EML Payments (OTCMKTS:EMCHF) Trading Down 4.6%

EML Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:EMCHF – Get Rating) shares fell 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.41 and last traded at $0.41. 275 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 25,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

EML Payments Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.41.

EML Payments Company Profile

EML Payments Limited provides payment solutions platform in Australia, Europe, and North America. It operates in three segments: General Purpose Reloadable, Gift and Incentives, and Digital Payments. The General Purpose Reloadable segment offers reloadable cards to various industries, such as government, salary packaging, gaming, and digital banking.

