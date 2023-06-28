Empirical Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,079 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 15.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PKG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.29.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE PKG traded down $2.44 on Wednesday, reaching $129.22. The company had a trading volume of 105,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,652. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.86 and its 200-day moving average is $134.35. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $110.56 and a 52 week high of $146.26.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.98%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Stories

