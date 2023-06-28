Empirical Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,179 T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,179 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,196 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 110,931 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,067,000 after acquiring an additional 50,797 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 32,902 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 174.9% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 46.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.81, for a total value of $2,856,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 801,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,439,222.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, EVP Deeanne King sold 13,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total value of $1,891,010.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,241,527.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.81, for a total transaction of $2,856,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 801,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,439,222.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 253,120 shares of company stock valued at $33,850,091 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TMUS. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $192.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $172.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.33.

T-Mobile US stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $135.37. 342,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,973,862. The firm has a market cap of $162.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.51. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.82 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 8.27%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

