Empirical Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Empirical Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 86.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,618 shares during the quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHR traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.51. The company had a trading volume of 94,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,963. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $48.09 and a 1-year high of $52.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.95.

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

