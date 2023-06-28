Empirical Asset Management LLC Has $3.84 Million Stock Position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Empirical Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 203,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,216 shares during the period. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $3,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 248,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,525,000 after purchasing an additional 53,957 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 186,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 21,649 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,435,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,554,000 after acquiring an additional 568,433 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 37,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 18,840 shares in the last quarter.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOL traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.27. The stock had a trading volume of 188,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,523,016. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $19.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.90 and its 200 day moving average is $18.39.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

