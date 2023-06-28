Empirical Asset Management LLC Has $625,000 Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Argus reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

Eversource Energy stock traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.88. 230,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,842,666. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.49 and a 200 day moving average of $77.73. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $67.79 and a 1-year high of $94.41. The company has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.47.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.75%.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

