Empirical Asset Management LLC Invests $827,000 in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STIP. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 17,200.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter.

STIP traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.63. 74,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,039,676. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.97. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.04 and a 12-month high of $102.87.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

