Empirical Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 28,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,000. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Empirical Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Empirical Asset Management LLC owned 0.52% of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. KWB Wealth increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 90,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 24,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.27. 1,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,058. The stock has a market cap of $276.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.05 and its 200-day moving average is $50.74. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $44.38 and a 52 week high of $53.01.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market equities, selected by multiple factors. Stocks are weighted by market cap and inversely by risk relative to geographic and sector groupings.

