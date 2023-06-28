Empirical Asset Management LLC Sells 471 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Empirical Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Choreo LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 8,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ TXN traded down $1.56 on Wednesday, hitting $174.75. 381,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,126,641. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $170.39 and a 200-day moving average of $173.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $144.46 and a 52 week high of $186.30. The stock has a market cap of $158.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

