Empirical Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA)

Empirical Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,011 shares during the period. Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Empirical Asset Management LLC owned about 0.51% of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CZA. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 397.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Get Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of CZA stock traded up $1.01 on Wednesday, hitting $88.12. 2,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,407. The company has a market capitalization of $202.68 million, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $77.59 and a 1-year high of $95.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.93 and its 200 day moving average is $88.41.

Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Mid-Cap Core ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Mid-Cap Core ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an index called the Zacks Mid-Cap Core Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing securities that comprise the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs that comprise the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.