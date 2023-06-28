EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Shares Purchased by Insight Folios Inc

Insight Folios Inc grew its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,451 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares during the quarter. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ENLC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.14. 587,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,476,542. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $13.58. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.04.

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Equities analysts predict that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

ENLC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on EnLink Midstream from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $14.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on EnLink Midstream in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EnLink Midstream currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.14.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

