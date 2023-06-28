Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) Short Interest Down 82.3% in June

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 82.3% from the May 31st total of 32,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 55,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In other Entera Bio news, CEO Miranda Jayne Toledano bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.01 per share, for a total transaction of $30,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,668. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Entera Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Entera Bio by 358.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Entera Bio by 555.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 118,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.83% of the company’s stock.

Entera Bio stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.84. 8,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,041. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.84 and its 200 day moving average is $0.89. Entera Bio has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $2.00.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Entera Bio had a negative return on equity of 85.95% and a negative net margin of 9,754.48%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entera Bio will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Entera Bio in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered peptide and protein therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include the EB612, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-union fractures.

