Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $94.16

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $94.16 and last traded at $95.62, with a volume of 793081 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $98.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ETR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Entergy from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Entergy from $134.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.08.

Entergy Stock Down 2.8 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.65.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 8.17%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Entergy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,491,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,464,558,000 after buying an additional 246,924 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Entergy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,863,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,294,494,000 after buying an additional 159,535 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Entergy by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,045,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $974,610,000 after buying an additional 745,974 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Entergy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,382,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $687,626,000 after buying an additional 104,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Entergy by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,664,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $502,556,000 after buying an additional 497,482 shares during the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

