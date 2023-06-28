EOS (EOS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $131.97 Million

EOS (EOS) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 28th. EOS has a market capitalization of $733.17 million and approximately $131.97 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.67 or 0.00002222 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, EOS has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EOS alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00008908 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002002 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002617 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000792 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,095,276,691 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.