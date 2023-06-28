Erickson Financial Group LLC Has $7.67 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Erickson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF makes up about 7.6% of Erickson Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Erickson Financial Group LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $7,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Darwin Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 11,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 8,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter.

IWO stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $237.03. 37,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,951. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $201.72 and a one year high of $248.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.35.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

