Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. lowered its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co. owned about 0.05% of Essential Utilities worth $5,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WTRG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,493,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the third quarter worth about $26,728,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,324,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,311,000 after purchasing an additional 633,910 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,626,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,183,000 after purchasing an additional 535,454 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,020,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,318,000 after purchasing an additional 516,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

In other Essential Utilities news, President Colleen Arnold sold 1,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total value of $52,048.96. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 7,796 shares in the company, valued at $326,184.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Essential Utilities stock opened at $40.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.79. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.50 and a 52 week high of $52.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.12.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $726.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.87 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Essential Utilities

(Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.