Ethereum (ETH) Price Down 3.4% This Week

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. Over the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $220.27 billion and approximately $7.14 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1,832.18 or 0.06082830 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00041105 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00030438 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00016084 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00013464 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000183 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004539 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,221,676 coins. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

