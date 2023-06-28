Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.04

Evotec SE (OTCMKTS:EVTCY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.04 and last traded at $11.04, with a volume of 27533 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.65.

Evotec Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.88.

Evotec Company Profile

Evotec SE engages in the discovery and development of new drugs for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. It operates through the following segments: EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment provides stand-alone or integrated drug discovery solutions for collaborators targets and programmers on a typical fee-for-service basis or through a variety of commercial structures, which may include performance-based components, such as milestones and royalties.

