Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Stake Raised by TAP Consulting LLC

TAP Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,441 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC owned about 0.21% of Farmland Partners worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Farmland Partners by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 76,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 62,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 13,228 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 125.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael purchased a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $187,000. 52.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Farmland Partners from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Farmland Partners Price Performance

Farmland Partners Dividend Announcement

Shares of FPI stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.09. The company had a trading volume of 37,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,702. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.57. Farmland Partners Inc. has a one year low of $9.44 and a one year high of $15.12. The company has a market capitalization of $627.59 million, a PE ratio of 68.11 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.33%.

Farmland Partners Profile

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 194,700 acres in 19 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, and Virginia.

