Feutune Light Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLFV) Short Interest Down 95.5% in June

Feutune Light Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLFV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 95.5% from the May 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Feutune Light Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLFV. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Feutune Light Acquisition during the third quarter worth $1,587,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Feutune Light Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $4,201,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Feutune Light Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $200,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Feutune Light Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $1,548,000. Finally, Mangrove Partners acquired a new position in shares of Feutune Light Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $3,500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

Feutune Light Acquisition Price Performance

FLFV traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $10.51. The company had a trading volume of 5,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,505. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.36. Feutune Light Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $11.82.

About Feutune Light Acquisition

Feutune Light Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Metuchen, New Jersey.

