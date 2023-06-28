Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,838,567 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 271% from the previous session’s volume of 765,685 shares.The stock last traded at $21.69 and had previously closed at $21.54.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,485,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,426,000 after buying an additional 294,055 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 85.5% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 22,192 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,305,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,935,000 after purchasing an additional 58,247 shares during the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $573,000.

About Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

