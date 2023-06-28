FidoMeta Trading 0% Higher Over Last 7 Days (FMC)

FidoMeta (FMC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 28th. One FidoMeta token can currently be bought for about $0.0127 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges. FidoMeta has a total market cap of $191.13 million and $0.73 worth of FidoMeta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FidoMeta has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About FidoMeta

FidoMeta’s genesis date was March 17th, 2022. FidoMeta’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens. FidoMeta’s official Twitter account is @fidometa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FidoMeta is fidometa.io.

FidoMeta Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FidoMeta (FMC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. FidoMeta has a current supply of 15,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FidoMeta is 0.012742 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fidometa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FidoMeta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FidoMeta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FidoMeta using one of the exchanges listed above.

