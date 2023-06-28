Fiduciary Alliance LLC Buys 5,179 Shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,179 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC owned 0.38% of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 1,681.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter.

FUMB opened at $19.95 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.96. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $19.79 and a 1-year high of $20.05.

The First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (FUMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of less than one year. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

