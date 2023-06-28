Fiduciary Alliance LLC Has $519,000 Position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSJ. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

Invesco Dynamic Software ETF Price Performance

PSJ opened at $105.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.81. The company has a market capitalization of $195.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.01. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has a 1 year low of $85.67 and a 1 year high of $108.92.

Invesco Dynamic Software ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

