Fiduciary Alliance LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 76.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after buying an additional 694,574,437 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5,441.9% during the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,931,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,842,000 after buying an additional 6,806,828 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $435,417,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,569.1% during the third quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 1,441,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,380,000 after buying an additional 1,420,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 234.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,336,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,430,000 after purchasing an additional 936,030 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI opened at $216.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $209.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.91. The company has a market capitalization of $299.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $221.42.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

