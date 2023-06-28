Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FRGI. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their target price on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FRGI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.10. 37,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,930. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.09 million, a P/E ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 1.79. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $5.89 and a twelve month high of $9.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:FRGI Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $103.37 million during the quarter. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 3.82% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRGI. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,506,000. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,492,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,654,000 after buying an additional 198,017 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 412,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 168,383 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $835,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical brand. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items.

