Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FRGI. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their target price on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th.
Fiesta Restaurant Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FRGI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.10. 37,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,930. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.09 million, a P/E ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 1.79. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $5.89 and a twelve month high of $9.28.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fiesta Restaurant Group
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRGI. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,506,000. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,492,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,654,000 after buying an additional 198,017 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 412,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 168,383 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $835,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.
About Fiesta Restaurant Group
Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical brand. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Fiesta Restaurant Group
- AMD’s Recent Correction: A Buying Opportunity For Investors?
- AeroVironment’s New Momentum Makes it a Value Play
- Unifirst: Undervalued At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Jefferies Misses on Earnings: Does it Signal a Speed Bump or U-Turn?
- General Mills Retreats To The Buy Zone
Receive News & Ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.