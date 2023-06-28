Filecoin (FIL) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $101.59 Million

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 28th. One Filecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.79 or 0.00012549 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Filecoin has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion and $101.59 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Filecoin has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Filecoin

Filecoin’s genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 1,962,261,495 coins and its circulating supply is 432,855,008 coins. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Filecoin’s official message board is filecoin.io/blog.

Filecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FileCoin (FIL) is a decentralized storage network that allows users to store and retrieve data from storage providers around the world, incentivized by the native FIL cryptocurrency. The protocol is designed to make file storage and retrieval more secure, reliable, and cost-effective than traditional centralized storage systems, using Proof of Replication (PoRep) and Proof of Spacetime (PoSt) cryptographic proofs. Filecoin was created by Protocol Labs, founded in 2014, who are also the creators of IPFS and libp2p. Filecoin provides a secure, decentralized, and cost-effective alternative to traditional centralized storage systems.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Filecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Filecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

