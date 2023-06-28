Financial Guidance Group Inc. Has $1.32 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Financial Guidance Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Financial Guidance Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Financial Guidance Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

NYSEARCA IWS opened at $108.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $94.32 and a 1 year high of $116.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.05.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

