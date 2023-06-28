Financial Guidance Group Inc. Sells 615 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Financial Guidance Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 6.2% of Financial Guidance Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Financial Guidance Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $8,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $6,347,000. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 33,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $291,000.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $106.95 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.76. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.35 and a twelve month high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

