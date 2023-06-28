Financial Guidance Group Inc. Sells 7,702 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Financial Guidance Group Inc. reduced its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,702 shares during the period. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust comprises 2.7% of Financial Guidance Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Financial Guidance Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $3,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLDM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6,975.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after buying an additional 66,752 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 60.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 98.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,818,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.2% in the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the period.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GLDM opened at $37.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.18 and a 200-day moving average of $38.12. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52-week low of $32.12 and a 52-week high of $40.87.

