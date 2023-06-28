Financial Services Advisory Inc Acquires 1,880 Shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF)

Financial Services Advisory Inc raised its holdings in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the quarter. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF comprises 0.2% of Financial Services Advisory Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Financial Services Advisory Inc owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DEF. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 190.0% during the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter.

DEF opened at $68.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.18 million, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.14 and a 12 month high of $70.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.06.

About Invesco Defensive Equity ETF

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

