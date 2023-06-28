Financial Services Advisory Inc Buys Shares of 3,860 Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Financial Services Advisory Inc bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,000. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Financial Services Advisory Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Financial Services Advisory Inc owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 876,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,961,000 after buying an additional 76,666 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 294,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,333,000 after buying an additional 8,199 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 24.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 221,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,798,000 after buying an additional 43,282 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,748,000 after buying an additional 24,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 75,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,859,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of XLG opened at $343.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $260.46 and a 52 week high of $352.27.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

