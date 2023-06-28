Financial Survey: American International (AMIH) vs. Its Competitors

American International (OTCMKTS:AMIH – Get Rating) is one of 61 publicly-traded companies in the “Personal Services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare American International to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for American International and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American International 0 0 0 0 N/A American International Competitors 208 946 1629 66 2.55

As a group, “Personal Services” companies have a potential upside of 89.73%. Given American International’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe American International has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American International N/A N/A N/A American International Competitors -19.36% -36.03% -2.57%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American International and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares American International and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio American International N/A N/A -0.01 American International Competitors $580.46 million $14.98 million 311.27

American International’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than American International. American International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.0% of American International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.4% of shares of all “Personal Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.3% of American International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.8% of shares of all “Personal Services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

American International peers beat American International on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

American International Company Profile

American International Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as an investor, developer, and asset manager with various assets in the energy supply chain. Its portfolio includes cycle energy that owns and operates cycle oil, cycle services, and cycle technologies. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Electra, Texas.

