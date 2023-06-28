First Hawaiian Bank Acquires 1,210 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $1,548,365,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 60,024.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,363,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,381,785,000 after buying an additional 8,349,393 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,735,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,434,572,000 after buying an additional 5,191,426 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,634,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,748,406,000 after buying an additional 3,655,383 shares during the period. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 450.1% during the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,701,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $446,330,000 after buying an additional 2,210,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $176.29. The company had a trading volume of 817,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,130,730. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $170.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.34. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $186.30. The firm has a market cap of $160.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.17.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

TXN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

