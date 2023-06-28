First Hawaiian Bank Cuts Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,977 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,068,330 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $11,880,654,000 after buying an additional 2,987,515 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084,451 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,798,173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,245,022,000 after purchasing an additional 189,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,094,000 after purchasing an additional 473,150 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Comcast from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.21.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.50. The stock had a trading volume of 6,227,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,196,316. The firm has a market cap of $173.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $43.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.31.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.88%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

