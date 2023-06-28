First Hawaiian Bank Cuts Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,412 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in MetLife were worth $4,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 3.9% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 5.3% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MET traded down $0.81 on Wednesday, hitting $54.17. 1,009,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,391,521. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.85. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.95 and a 1 year high of $77.36.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.84 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.69%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

MET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of MetLife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.55.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

