First Hawaiian Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 5.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,617 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $4,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COF. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 88.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In related news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $51,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

COF stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.45. 592,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,322,257. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $83.93 and a 12 month high of $123.09.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.80 by ($1.49). The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 14.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COF shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.26.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

