First Hawaiian Bank Grows Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 74.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,603 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 6,658 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $378,000. Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Amgen by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 55,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Amgen by 12.8% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of AMGN traded down $3.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $218.93. 482,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,423,478. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $228.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.32. The company has a market cap of $116.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMGN. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. Argus reduced their target price on Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.31.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

