First Hawaiian Bank Has $3.64 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank owned about 0.07% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $3,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,974. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $100.13 and a 52 week high of $123.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.3029 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

